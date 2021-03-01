Florida to expand COVID-19 vaccine to law enforcement, firefighters, teachers

During a Monday press conference in Tallahassee, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will be signing an executive order to expand vaccine eligibility to all sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters, and K-12 school personnel who are 50 and older.

The move come exactly one year after the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 surfaced in Florida.

175,000 doses of the newly approved for emergency use authorization COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could be received in the state this week. "We think we will, and we think it will be that 175,000. And if it is, we're gonna obviously make sure that that gets put into arms."

Friday, DeSantis signed an executive order allowing physicians and pharmacists to administer the coronavirus vaccine to anyone, including those under 65, who are deemed to be "extremely vulnerable to COVID-19."