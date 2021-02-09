Tuesday, while visiting a Walmart Supercenter in Jacksonville, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced additional COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state of Florida.

The expansion is through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program which is due to start offering COVID-19 vaccines this coming Friday, February 12. The new distribution adds 490 pharmacy locations across Florida’s 52 counties.

“Florida is proud to partner with Walmart and other retailers, including Publix, to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said DeSantis. “Through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, we look forward to reaching more Floridians and ensuring that all eligible residents who want a vaccine are able to receive one. We will continue to utilize strategic partnerships and identify innovative ways to get more shots in arms and put Florida’s Seniors First.”

Only Walmart / Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie / Fresco y Mas stores will start receiving vaccines to administered in Miami-Dade County.

To check location and appointment availability for:

- Walmart, click here

- Sam’s Club click here

- Winn Dixie available stores, click here.

As part of Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Florida is expecting to receive 65,300 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the first week. Future allocations will be announced as they become available.

The selected sites will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all individuals 65 years of age and older, as well as frontline health care workers.

The number of sites and the counties they are located in are as follows:

Walmart and Sam’s Club – 119 locations (Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Duval, Escambia, Gadsden, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Leon, Marion, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, St. Lucie, Sumter, Wakulla)

Winn-Dixie – 43 locations (Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Duval, Escambia, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Jackson, Lake, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Putnam, Sarasota, Sumter, Volusia)

Publix – 593 locations (324 current, 269 new) (Alachua, Bay, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Leon, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwanee, Volusia and Walton)

To watch Governor DeSantis press conference, click here.