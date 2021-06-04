Florida to stop reporting daily COVID statistics

Citing a decrease in the number of statewide cases and low positivity rate, Florida’s Health Department said Friday it will no longer provide daily COVID-19 reports.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported the state will continue to release the number of cases and positivity rates, but would do so on a weekly basis, citing “that the severity of the pandemic appears to be receding,” referring to a statement from the health department.

Weesam Khoury, spokeswoman for the health department, said “As vaccinations increase and new case positivity rate decreases, the Florida Department of Health has moved to a weekly reporting schedule for key COVID-19 data,” adding that there has been a decline in cases among seniors and a below-5 percent test positivity rate for more than three weeks.

More than 10.3 million Floridians have been vaccinated, with 8.3 million having received the full series (2 doses of either Pfizer or Moderna or the one-dose J &J vaccine).

The Friday data release showed 11,901 new statewide infections and a positivity rate of 3.6 percent for the week.

35 new deaths were reported Friday, raising the total for Florida to 36,985 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, the total of COVID-19 cases in Florida is approaching 2.3 million.

In Friday’s report, the island’s 33149 zip code reported 2,742 cumulative cases. This is the number of infections on the island since the pandemic started.

Miami-Dade County is approaching half a million cases (495,002).

A total of 1,570,846 county residents have been vaccinated, with more than 77 percent (1,212,839) having completed the full series.