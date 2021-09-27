Though the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there’s some good news on the vaccination front: Florida is one of only four big states that have reached a milestone of at least 12 million fully vaccinated residents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported a figure of 12,154,279 for Florida residents who are fully vaccinated. (Florida’s population is 21.5 million.)

The other states at the 12 million milestone are: California, at 23,132,161 residents fully vaccinated; Texas at 14,716,933 and New York state, at 12,277,053.

However, the CDC also reports the percent of fully-vaccinated residents, and of the four big states reaching the 12 million mark, New York state has the highest percentage of fully-vaccinated residents, at 63.1 percent.

California is at 58.5 percent, Florida at 56.6 percent and Texas, 50.8 percent.

Florida, California and New York are above the national average, at 55.1 percent for fully vaccinated residents. Texas is below that average.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried touted the news as a milestone.

“Thanks to more people getting vaccinated, we are continuing to see a promising decline in the number of patients being admitted to Florida hospitals, and the number of patients in the ICU,” said Fried. “This is major progress that should be applauded.”

Overall, Florida ranks 21st of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, for the percent of residents fully vaccinated, according to the CDC data.

Here’s the CDC data for all states:

State/DC Percent of Total Pop Fully Vaccinated by State of Residence

Vermont 69.2 Connecticut 68.3 Maine 68 Rhode Island 67.7 Massachusetts 67.6 New Jersey 63.9 Maryland 63.7 New York State 63.1 New Mexico 62.6 New Hampshire 61.3 Washington 60.3 Oregon 60.3 Virginia 60 District of Columbia 59.6 Colorado 59 California 58.5 Minnesota 57.8 Pennsylvania 57.4 Hawaii 57.4 Delaware 57.3 Florida 56.6 Wisconsin 56 Nebraska 54.3 Iowa 53.6 Illinois 53.1 Michigan 52 Kentucky 51.6 South Dakota 51.2 Texas 50.8 Arizona 50.7 Kansas 50.6 Nevada 50.3 Utah 50.2 Ohio 49.9 Alaska 49.7 North Carolina 49.2 Indiana 48.1 Montana 48.1 Missouri 47.4 Oklahoma 47 South Carolina 46.5 Arkansas 45.1 Georgia 44.9 Louisiana 44.9 Tennessee 44.8 North Dakota 43.7 Mississippi 42.9 Alabama 41.8 Idaho 41.2 Wyoming 41 West Virginia 40.3

