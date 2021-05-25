Florida will end $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit in June

Floridians presently receiving the weekly $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit – on top of Florida’s $275/week unemployment benefit - will no longer be able to collect that payment effective June 26, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Monday.

"Transitioning away from this (FPUC) benefit will help meet the demands of small and large businesses who are ready to hire and expand their workforce," said Dane Eagle, Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, in the release. Eagle cited an uptick in private sector employment and “online job postings available throughout the state for job seekers.”

In a Monday press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis, “The reason is simple: We’ve got almost a half-a-million job openings in the state of Florida.”

“No matter where I go in the state of Florida, people will tell me, ‘Florida’s great, thanks for what you’re doing, governor, we just need to find more people to want to work,’ DeSantis added.

“So, the jobs are there. We’re proud of the fact that we’ve got a lot of economic momentum.”

After the DEO posted the announcement on Twitter, the agency received criticism from people via the social media platform. One user on Twitter called the decision, “cruelty at its worst.”

Some business organizations supported the decision.

Carol Dover, Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association President and CEO, said, “Florida’s hospitality industry was one of the hardest hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though our industry is open for business, we are facing a dire labor shortage. Strong demand, coupled with this staffing shortage, has left many businesses forced to limit operating days and hours in addition to reducing capacity in both food service and lodging. Ending the supplemental $300 FPUC payment will help the industry regain pre-COVID levels.”

“The decision to end Florida’s participation in the FPUC program is essential to keeping Florida’s economic momentum going that Gov. DeSantis has had such a big role in creating. Florida currently has more than 450,000 jobs available throughout the state,” said Mark Wilson, Florida Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

For the entire Department of Economic Opportunity press release, click here.