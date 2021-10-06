Scott Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner under President Trump, believes that the current wave of COVID-19 is likely the last major wave of the disease in the U.S.

According to a Reuters report, Gottlieb said, "I think this Delta wave is probably the last major surge of SARS-CoV-2 infection that we have in the U.S., barring something unexpected happening.”

Gottleib noted that the surge in cases has subsided in parts of the South but is still picking up in the West and Midwest. "I think the big question mark is what happens in the Northeast,", adding that the Northeast is largely vaccinated, with infections increasing only slightly during the recent surge in cases.

"I still think that Delta is going to sweep through the Northeast," Gottlieb said.

For more, click here.