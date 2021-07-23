France and Italy to require PROOF of vaccination - or negative COVID test - to eat at a restaurant

Vaccine appointments surged in France last week after President Emmanuel Macron announced that his government will start requiring people show proof of vaccination - or a recent negative test - to eat at a restaurant, attend a movie or participate in many other activities.

Macron did not provide a date when the measure would go into effect. After the announcement, more than 100,000 people marched in protest of the measure.

On Thursday, Italy announced it would follow France’s lead and implement the same policy.

The New York Times reported Friday that countries are trying to deal with the rapid spread of infections, driven by the highly contagious Delta-variant.

According to the NYT report, more than 3.7 million vaccination appointments were booked the week after Macron, announced the plan. Close to 50 percent of France’s population is fully vaccinated.

In the United States, where COVID-19 response has been decentralized, any kind of national policy, whether it be proof of vaccination status, or a mask mandate, would be difficult to adopt, but as the US faces an increase in coronavirus cases driven by the Delta variant, local and state governments are trying whatever they can to increase the number of Americans willing to be vaccinated.

