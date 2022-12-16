After shutting down the free at-home Covid test program in September due to lack of funding by Congress, on Thursday, the Biden administration announced that is making At-Home Covid tests available through a limited round of ordering.

The program will allow each household to order four free COVID-19 tests as part of the administration’s plans to try to prevent further increases in coronavirus and flu infections.

“While COVID-19 is not the disruptive force it once was, the virus continues to evolve, and cases are on the rise again as families are spending more time indoors and gathering for the holidays,” the White House said.

People can now order up to four At-Home Covid tests for free by clicking here. Orders will start shipping next week.