Freeze on federal student loan repayments expected to be extended through August

The present freeze on federal student loan repayments, which was to expire May 1, is expected to be extended through August 31 by the Biden administration.

According to a CNBC report, the announcement is expected Wednesday. This would be the sixth extension on repayments, spanning two presidencies, as both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have extended the freeze.

Borrower balances have been frozen for more than two years, with no payments required on most federal student loans since March 2020. During this time, interest has stopped adding up and collections on defaulted debt have been on hold.

Direct Loans as well as PLUS loans, which are available to graduate school students and parents on behalf of their children, are eligible for the repayment freeze. Federal Family Education Loans, or FFEL, are not eligible.

