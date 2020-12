French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating, according to a brief statement from the Elysee Palace.

Macron, who is 42-year-old, asked to be tested as soon as the first symptoms appeared, said the statement on Thursday morning.

President Macron joins the UK's Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump on the list of world leaders who have contracted Covid-19.

He will isolate for seven days and plans to continue running the country via video conference.