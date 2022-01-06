Fully vaccinated people are still getting the omicron variant… why?

Many fully vaccinated people on the island and beyond, even those boosted, are coming down with the COVID-Omicron variant. Turns out the vaccine doesn’t offer perfect protection.

In an interview with WNEP-TV in Pennsylvania, Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, an infectious disease doctor at St. Luke’s University Health Network, says that while the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t offer perfect protection, it is doing what it was designed to do.

“What was the main purpose of the COVID vaccine, is the same way that we look at an influenza vaccine, and that is to keep one away from the most serious consequences of getting the disease. What we are speaking about there is hospitalization and obviously very severe hospitalization and in intensive care unit and also tragically, death. In that situation, the COVID vaccine has been very good at doing its job.”

While the omicron is very transmissible - the positivity rate in Miami-Dade County is now 35 percent, the highest since the pandemic started - Dr. Jahre says omicron is not attacking the lungs as badly as the delta variant or the original strain of COVID-19. He does warn this is not something to gloss over.

"Don't disregard this, don't put it aside and think that it is really nothing. It can be and particularly in people who are vulnerable. There is something you can do about it, and that something you can do about it is getting vaccinated and strongly consider a booster shot," said Dr. Jahre.

Health experts say regardless of vaccine status, wear a mask when indoors and avoid crowds.