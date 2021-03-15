Germany, France, Italy and Spain join growing list of countries suspending use of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

Version en español

On Monday, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, joined other European countries in suspending use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeaneca after reports emerged that some recipients of the vaccine developed blood clots.

However, the company and international regulators noted that there is currently no evidence that the vaccine is the culprit.

The AstraZeneca formula is one of three vaccines used on the European continent. But the growing concern represents another setback in the European Union's vaccination campaign, which has been plagued by shortages and other problems, and lags far behind those of Britain and the United States.

The European Union drug regulatory agency called a meeting for Thursday to review the experts’ findings on the AstraZeneca vaccine to determine a course of action.

German Health Minister, Jens Spahn said the decision to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was made on the advice of the country's vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which asked to investigate seven cases of thrombi (or blood clots) in the brains of people who had received the vaccine.

"Today's decision is simply a precautionary measure," said Spahn.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France would suspend administering the vaccine until at least Tuesday afternoon. Italy's drug regulator also announced a temporary suspension, as did Spain, Portugal and Slovenia.

Denmark was the first country to suspend use, action which was followed by Ireland, Thailand, The Netherlands, Norway, Iceland, the Congo and Bulgaria.

For now, Canada and Great Britain continue to use the vaccine.

AstraZeneca is expected to request emergency use approval from the FDA in the United. Currently, the United States uses vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

AstraZeneca said there have been 37 reports of thrombi among more than 17 million vaccinated people in the European Union and Great Britain.