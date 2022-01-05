With demand soaring, one of the most popular brands of At-home Covid-19 rapid test kits – BinaxNOW – will set you back more after a White House agreement for retailers to sell them at cost expired.

According to a CNN report, at least two national retailers, Walmart and Kroger, will be raising the prices of the At Home test kits made by Abbott Laboratories.

The agreement with the White House discounted the 2-pack BinaxNow kits at Walmart, Kroger and Amazon for up to a savings of roughly $8.

That deal lapsed in December. CNN reported that a BinaxNow two-pack cost $19.88 on Walmart's website and $23.99 on Kroger's website. The kits were unavailable on Amazon's website.

