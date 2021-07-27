On Monday, the City of New York told all municipal workers, including police officers and teachers, that they needed to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face regular testing. The move follows California who will also require all state employees to be vaccinated.

A report in the New York Times Monday said the moves are in response to the surge in cases, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant in what federal authorities have called a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

The NYT also reported that the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to mandate employees get the vaccine. The move by the VA will require employees who provide direct patient care – roughly 115,000 people – to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or face penalties, including possible termination.