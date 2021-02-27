Researchers now say that a person who contracts the coronavirus after receiving the vaccine may carry and shed less of the virus -- meaning any person they expose the virus to may become less sick.

According to a report in the Washington Post, the research was based on animal studies and some preliminary research that was conducted on humans, however there is still limited evidence supporting the hypothesis.

Experts still recommend people who are vaccinated continue to wear masks. “Even if you’re vaccinated and you’re going out, keep masking up until we get more people vaccinated,” said Ilhem Messaoudi, director of the Center for Virus Research at the University of California at Irvine.

For the entire Washington Post report, click here.