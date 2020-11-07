Global coronavirus recoveries top 32 million

As of Saturday, November 7, he total number of coronavirus infections worldwide is now 49,182,169 according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

There are 32,546,581 people who have contracted the virus and have recovered.

The total number of worldwide fatalities now exceeds 1.2 million (1,244,666).

Below are some of the latest COVID-19 numbers, provided by Johns Hopkins University:

- Confirmed number of worldwide cases: 49,432,833

- Recoveries: 32,546,581

- Countries with over 1 million reported cases: 9 (US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, Argentina, UK and Colombia). Mexico will be the next country to cross the one-million cases milestone, with 955,128 cases as of Friday.

- Cases for other countries of note: Peru - 917,503, Italy – 862,681, Chile - 519,997, Israel – 318,402, Dominican Republic – 129,300, Venezuela – 94,305 and Cuba 7,228