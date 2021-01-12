After the staff noticed gorillas coughing at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, two of the animals tested positive for the coronavirus, a third one appears to be symptomatic, California governor Gavin Newsom, as reported by Sky News.

This is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the United States.

Lisa Peterson, San Diego’s Zoo's executive director, said eight gorillas that live together at the park are believed to have the virus and several have been coughing.

It appears the infection came from a member of the park's wildlife care team who also tested positive for the virus but has been asymptomatic and wore a mask at all times around the gorillas.

