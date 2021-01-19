Covid 19 Memorial.jpg

A nationwide memorial to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 is scheduled for Tuesday evening, according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Via Tweeter, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is inviting all Key Biscayne and Dade County residents to join her – and millions of Americans – to participate in a moment of remembrance to honor those we have lost during the pandemic.

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, residents are asked to observe a moment of silence. Buildings across Miami-Dade & America will light up and church bells will ring for a moment of remembrance, reflection, and unity. Iconic buildings like the Empire State Building in New York to the Space Needle in Seattle are also scheduled to be illuminated.

Residents can participate by lighting a candle in windows or ring a bell for a national moment of remembrance.

The U.S. is approaching 400,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

