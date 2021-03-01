High-risk people under 65 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies and doctors’ offices

Late Friday night, and without much fanfare, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Floridians younger than 65 who have high-risk medical conditions.

Patients can get vaccinated at doctors’ offices and pharmacies.

The order allows physicians, nurses and pharmacists to vaccinate people who “they deem extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.”

Before the order, people with “high risk” conditions could only get vaccinated at hospitals, who decided for themselves which conditions and patients qualified.

The order does not specify what documentation will be required to receive the vaccine at a participating pharmacy.

For the complete Executive Order 21-46 signed by DeSantis, click here.