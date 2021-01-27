Island seniors frustrated at the lack of slots to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and the fact Florida does not appear to have enough supply of the vaccine to satisfy demand, can take comfort in that their difficulty is shared by the powerful and mighty entertainment crowd in Hollywood.

According to a report in the website Variety, power players in the media and entertainment world are trying to use their clout and connections to cut in front of the line to get vaccinated.

“It’s ‘The Hunger Games’ out there,” said one top entertainment executive, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

“We’ve been offered bribes. We see people taking planes to every location. We’ve seen people try to transiently get into the healthcare profession or on staff at nursing homes, so they qualify for an early vaccine,” Dr. Robert Huizenga, based in Beverly Hills-based, told Variety.

According to Dr. Huizenga, he has been offered in excess of $10,000 to apply the vaccine.

Variety reports that high-flying dealmakers are trying to use concierge services to receive the vaccine.

Some well-known personalities, however, have chosen to work on getting the vaccine themselves instead of using agents or connections. 78-year old Harrison Ford stood in line for two-and-half hours at El Camino Community College in Torrance, Calif., after booking his own appointment. Steve Martin, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Frank Marshall have also posted photos or documented their vaccination.

Some, with access to private planes, have engaged in vaccine tourism. The former CEO of Golden Globes, 73-year-old Allen Shapiro, reportedly flew to Miami on a private plane in search of the vaccine with friends, according to Variety.

