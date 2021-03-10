On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted to approve President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the 220-211 vote result from the chair, prompting the bill’s supporters to burst into applause. Just a single Democrat voted against it. Not one Republican voted to pass the final version of the legislation.
Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at the White House that the President will sign the bill on Friday, adding that the President “will be hitting the road,” traveling the country to sell the plan.