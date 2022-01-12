As the number of cases in Florida, nation and across the world continue to surge - 47,709 new Florida cases on Tuesday alone – it appears the Omicron variant is the driving factor with the SARS-CoV-2 variant reportedly accounting for 95 percent of the new cases in late December.

But what are the symptoms? If you test positive, how do you know you are infected with Omicron? Do symptoms really differ?

A report in Medical News Today (MNT) says that while some are concerned that Omicron can bypass the present COVID-19 vaccine protection, various reports suggest that Omicron infections tend to produce milder symptoms than variants, such as Delta.

Part of the reason, MNT says could be Omicron preferentially infects the upper respiratory tract.

But what symptoms does Omicron cause?

A recent study - The Zoe COVID Study - conducted by researchers at company ZOE and King’s College London in the UK looked at data from over 4,000,000 participants and looked for any differences between the most common symptoms from the Delta variant and Omicron.

The study compared symptoms by participants who tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2021, when Delta was the dominant strain, with those who tested positive in December 2021 when Omicron had become the dominant variant.

The findings suggest no strong differences in the most common symptoms likely caused by the two SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The study’s preliminary analysis showed the most reported symptoms were largely the same:

- Runny nose

- Headache

- Fatigue (mild or severe)

- Sneezing

- Sore throat

However, the ZOE study noted that loss of smell and taste appear to be less common among those recently testing positive for COVID-19.

For the complete analysis of the study, click here.