Last year, drug manufacturer Pfizer totaled almost $40 billion in revenue from its COVID-19, two shot vaccine, helping the company to nearly double annualized sales to $81.3 billion.

According to a report by Times of Israel, the revenue makes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine among the best-selling drugs in history.

Pfizer also expects to generate $50 billion from the vaccine and the Paxlovid therapeutic in 2022.

Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla described 2021 as a “watershed year,” adding that the pandemic “fundamentally changed our company forever.”

Pfizer reported annual profits of $22 billion, more than double the 2020 level, with annual revenues nearly doubling to $81.3 billion.

