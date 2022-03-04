How to get additional FREE At-Home COVID tests

If you did not take advantage of last month’s offer by President Biden to get FREE at home COVID, starting next week, you will again have an opportunity to another round of free tests.

While COVID-19 cases are declining and mask mandates are being relaxed, experts have warned that if COVID-19 is allowed to spread, the virus may continue to mutate with new, potentially deadly variants.

During Tuesday’s State of The Union address, Biden said a second round of free COVID-19 rapid tests will be soon accessible.

“We’re leaving no one behind or ignoring anyone’s needs as we move forward,” the President said, adding that hundreds of millions of tests have been made available for Americans to order.

“Even if you already ordered free tests tonight, I am announcing that you can order more from covidtests.gov starting next week.”

To order your free COVID-19 tests, click here.