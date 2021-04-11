How to tell the difference between COVID systems and allergies

While we do not experience the full effects of seasons on the island, we are now officially in Spring and the pollen is in the air.

Both seasonal allergies and COVID-19 can cause cough, fatigue, and headache, but symptoms like fever and chills are more common with COVID-19.

Use this chart to learn more similarities and differences between allergies and COVID-19. If you have symptom, you might need a COVID-19 test to find out if you’re sick.

For more information on allergies and COVID, visit the CDC allergies information page, click here.