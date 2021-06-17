“I’m not concerned about contracting COVID-19;” new survey shows almost 30 percent of Floridians say they will not get vaccinated

Concerns about vaccine side effects, along with misconceptions and misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccines are keeping almost 30 percent of Floridians from getting the vaccine, according to a new study released Wednesday and conducted by researchers at USF’s School of Public Affairs.

The statewide study surveyed 600 Floridians,

The survey reported that out of those surveyed:

- 386 people, (64.3 percent) reported receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

- Most of the respondents were fully vaccinated with either two shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the Johnson & Johnson one shot vaccine

- Almost 36 percent (35.7%) have not been vaccinated at all

- 157 of those receiving at least one shot reported a minor reaction, 11 had a severe action and 218 did not have a reaction.

Of the not vaccinated group - 214 - was asked about how likely they were to get a vaccine the coming months:

- 29.9 percent said, “I will definitely NOT get vaccinated,”

- 15.4 percent said, “I will probably NOT get vaccinated.”

- Another 24.3 percent said they weren’t sure if they will get vaccinated.

Only 12.6 percent felt sure they will get vaccinated, and 17.8 probably will.

For those who said they would not get vaccinated, gave the following reasons:

“I’m concerned about the potential side effects of the vaccine.”

“I feel the vaccines were created too quickly;”

“I don’t believe the vaccines are effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19”

“I’m not concerned about contracting COVID-19.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC) has said vaccines may cause certain side effects including pain or swelling in the arm where the vaccine was injected, fever, chills, tiredness and a headache.

The survey was conducted from June 3 to June 14 and involved a sample of Florida residents.

Misinformation about vaccines has also played a role in vaccine reluctance, according to the survey. For instance, one of the most common themes was that “vaccines contain a live strain of the virus,” but none of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the US contain the live virus that causes COVID-19, according to the CDC’s website.

Regarding vaccine requirements for cruise ships, the survey showed that 43 percent of respondents said “it should be mandatory for guests to provide proof of vaccination on all cruises that port in Florida.”

Another 33.2 percent said, “that decision should be left to individual cruise lines.”

When asked about vaccines in PK-12 schools 27.5 percent strongly agreed and 34 percent somewhat agreed that students should be vaccinated.

For the complete study, click here.