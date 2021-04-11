In a year with COVID, many have learned how to cope with loss

Loss is hard.

And it has been a hard year of losses. Over the past year, COVID-19 has brought with it lost jobs, connection, services, a sense of normalcy.

And a loss of lives.

In Miami-Dade County, there have been over 442,300 cases of COVID, and over 5,800 deaths due to the virus, according to published reports at the end of March.

One of those deaths was Key Biscayne resident Carlos Augusto Chujfi Escobar, who died Aug. 19. He was 58.

Due to what has transpired this past year, “loss” has become a word synonymous with COVID-19, said Chloe Godward, a therapist in private practice with Arvo and Associates.

“Many individuals have been faced with losing a parent, grandparent, sibling, colleague, extended family member, friend and/or acquaintance,” she said. “Loss is difficult as is, but a pandemic adds a layer of pain and trauma to what is already a strenuous process.”

Cultural and religious norms, and conventional hospital practices, are put on hold due to social distancing protocol, she said, adding that thi means “individuals are unable to process the pain tied to death as they would outside of a pandemic.”

After Escobar’s passing, Jennifer Brooks stated in an email to Islander News, “Our community has lost a great neighbor, father, husband, loved by all, part of the MAST Academy family as well.”

Escobar earned his master’s in business administration and a system-engineer degree from Universidad EAFIT in Medellin, Colombia. He was a director of sales and technical services at Cricon International Business, a solutions provider for information technology and broadcast media.

“I had the pleasure of teaching Carlos’s son, Martin, as a 7th grader at KBCS and as a senior at MAST. Not only is he one of the best students I’ve ever had but more importantly, he’s an incredibly caring, compassionate, and determined young man. While I wish I knew Carlos better I know that he must have been a loving, amazing person to have raised such great kids. … I’m sure his spirit will live on in their future endeavors.” – Jeff Raymond, from an Aug. 20 Facebook post

The process of grief is unique to each individual, but there are certain coping skills that can lessen the burden for someone who is suffering, Godward said.

“Delegate tasks,” she said. “The value of practical help is underestimated. When grieving any loss, day-to-day tasks seem overwhelming. Ask for help and accept any help offered.”

Find the right companionship and set boundaries with individuals who shame grief or rush the process. Godward suggests surrounding yourself with loved ones who listen attentively and support in ways you need to be supported.

“Allow yourself to feel the emotions and go through the stages of grief,” she said. “You are allowed to cry, feel anger, and be sad, but you are also allowed to laugh and enjoy moments.

“Grief can coexist with other emotions, and during this process, all emotions are valid.”

While the stages of grief are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance, the process is not linear -- meaning, you can go from one step to another and back to the first step already experienced.

“Allow yourself to sit in the space of each stage,” she said. “It’s key to keep in mind that those you have lost are present with you.”

People do not “move on,” but they do “move forward.”

“There shouldn’t be guilt in feeling happiness again, although this is very common,” Godward said. “Remind yourself, you can find joy in life again.”

Here are several ways experts suggest can help people cope with loss:

- Use art as an outlet and emotional release. Paint, scribble, play with clay. Art is scientifically proven to be one of the best coping skills for releasing grief from our psyche.

- Obtain keepsakes: fingerprint jewelry is a great example. Start a memory box of your loved one. This could be done prior to a passing or afterwards. Include pictures, items belonging to the loved one, notes, clothing, and so on.

- Talk about it! “If you’re not speaking of it, you’re storing it, and that gets heavy.” Talk to loved ones or to a therapist who specializes in grief and loss.

- Grief is UNIQUE to EACH individual, do what is right for you. If keeping their contact number in your phone is your wish, do so. If you want to erase their messages, do it. If you want to replay voicemails time and time again, do so. If you want to send them memes via their social media account, do it. Your process does not need to look like anyone else’s.

- Engage in activities that make you feel like yourself again. Visit your favorite restaurant, take a yoga class, plan a trip, learn something new. Loss is difficult to cope with because it is a monumental change to life. The psyche does not do well with change until you attempt to welcome it. Getting comfortable with the uncomfortable becomes the goal. Accomplishing this allows for growth and moving forward.

- Create your own rituals to honor those who have passed. Make the loved one coffee, eat their favorite meal once a month, include them in holidays, plan family trips, engage in what they would enjoy – get creative!

- Remember: it’s ok to have bad days, ask for help, do nothing some days, order food instead of cooking, take a break, and lastly, it’s ok to not be ok.