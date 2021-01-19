The Switzerland-based Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response has issued a report concluding that China did not apply adequate public health measures when the virus was first detected in Wuhan.

According to CNN, the report says public health measures should have been enacted more forcefully at both the local and national levels.

According to Wuhan health authorities, the first known cases occurred in mid-late December, 2019, but the cases were not reported until December 31 to the WHO.

By the time Wuhan went into lockdown on January 23, the virus had already spread to several countries including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and the US. Countries across the globe have accused Beijing of downplaying the virus’s severity and transmissibility, preventing an effective and timely response.

The panel, co-chaired by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, takes WHO to task for its delays in sounding the alarm. WHO did not convene its emergency committee until January 22, 2020 -- and then waited until January 30 – almost a month after they had information on the outbreak, before declaring an international emergency.

