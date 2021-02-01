Infectious disease expert calls for change in vaccine tactic ahead of looming surge – “We are going to see something like we have not seen yet in this country.”

Appearing on the program Meet the Press on Sunday, leading infectious disease expert and epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, who served on Joe Biden’s transition coronavirus advisory board after the 2020 election, predicted the U.K. variant of COVID-19 will become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. and a spring surge from it could hit the nation like a hurricane.

Osterholm warned that the surge of the new UK variant is likely to happen in the next six to 14 weeks.

“If we see that happen, which my 45 years in the trenches tells me we will, we are going to see something like we have not seen yet in this country,” Osterholm said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Osterholm had previously supported following FDA guidelines on vaccines, giving recipients two doses rather than distributing as many first doses as possible.

On Sunday, he said it might be time to change tactics, prioritizing a rush to give a single dose to as many people as possible ahead of a likely surge.

“We still want to get two doses in everyone, but I think right now, in advance of this surge, we need to get as many one-doses in as many people over 65 as we possibly can, to reduce serious illness and death that is going to occur over the weeks ahead.”

