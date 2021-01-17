New CDC requirements for travelers entering the US: show proof of a negative Covid-19 test. What you need to know.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed the requirements for travelers entering the United States. As of Tuesday, January 26, all air passengers - ages two and older - must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

The new rule includes US citizens and legal permanent residents.

In a statement on their website, the CDC stated: “If you plan to travel internationally, get tested before you travel by air into the United States (US), or be prepared to show proof of a recent positive viral test and a letter from your healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel.”

The rule impacts US residents who are currently abroad or had plans to go abroad and return January 26 or later as well as international travelers who are scheduled to fly to the United States.

What Covid-19 test is considered acceptable?

Travelers must have a viral test. PCR and antigen tests both qualify.

How far in advance can I get tested before entering the country?

No more than three days before your flight. If you are flying on a connecting flight into the US, a valid test is one taken no more than three days before your flight departs to the United States.

Layover between connections can't be longer than 24 hours. If your flight is delayed past the three-day window, you must take another test to board your flight.

If traveling internationally now and come back after January 26…?

It doesn't matter when you left. If you are returning to the US on or after January 26, you will have to be tested and show proof of being Covid-19 negative before being allowed to board.

I'm visiting a US territory; do I need to get tested?

No. The CDC says US territories and possessions of the US are exempt.

Who checks test results at the airport?

Proof of a negative result must be presented to the airline prior to boarding. You'll likely be asked for negative result documentation by the first airline employee you have contact with.

Anyone not providing will be prevented from boarding, according to the CDC.

The new rule may prevent checking in online for your flight to the US.

Does the rule apply for travelers on private planes?

Yes. Order applies to commercial and private flights, according to the CDC.

What kind of documentation do I need to show?

The CDC is requiring fliers to have a paper or electronic copy of their negative test results.

I already had Covid-19. What kind of documentation do I need?

You will need both proof that you tested positive in the past three months and a letter from your doctor saying you're cleared for travel.

If you recovered from the virus more than three months before traveling, you will need to retest and show proof of negative results before boarding.

I've gotten the Covid-19 vaccine. Do I still need to test?

Yes.

Will airlines allow passengers to change their flights so that they can enter the US before the testing requirements goes in effect?

Yes, but varies by airlines.

Delta, is waiving the fare difference through February 9 if they rebook their trip to begin on or before January 25.

American Airlines and United Airlines are also waiving the fare difference.

American will allow rebooking at no charge to customers who have flights scheduled from January 12 to February 9, if they're departing from and arriving into the destinations on their original ticket. Caveat. Trips must start on or before January 25.

My test result came back positive. Now what?

You should self-isolate and delay travel if symptoms develop or a predeparture test result is positive until you recover from Covid-19.

For the entire new CDC regulation, click here.