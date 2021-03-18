IRS to delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month

On Wednesday, the Internal Revenue Service announced the April 15 deadline for Americans to file their income tax return would be moved back to May 17.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said, “This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities.”

According to the website MarketWatch, earlier this week, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

MarketWatch reports that by March 5, the IRS had received 18 percent fewer individual tax returns - 55.7 million - than during the same period in 2020.

As the coronavirus pandemic heated up last year, the IRS pushed the deadline to July 15 and the agency was under pressure to push the deadline back - especially after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9-trillion financial rescue bill packed with various tax-code changes.

The IRS also has to processed millions of $1400 direct payments which are part of Biden’s plan.

By Wednesday, 90 million economic impact payments, totaling more than $242 billion, had been processed by the IRS.

