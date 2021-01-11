On Monday, Florida’s Health Department reported 11,640 new statewide coronavirus cases, the total of new infections added so far in January now at 141,22.

The cumulative total of cases in Florida since the pandemic started spiking to 1,488,586.

There were 14 new cases reported in the island’s 33149 zip code, raising the total on the island to 1,627. This is the total number of cases in Key Biscayne since the start of the pandemic.

So far in January, through Monday’s report, 165 new infections have been reported on the island.

Miami-Dade County reported and additional 1,139 cases, raising the total of cases so far in January to 26,129.

Coronavirus cases in Florida

- Total number of cases as of Monday, January 11– 1,488,586

- New cases reported Monday, January 11 – 11,640

- Monday, January 11 state positivity rate – 10.60%

- Total number of new cases reported so far in January – (as of 1/10) 141,202

- Number of tests reported on Monday, Jan 11 – 98,161

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases as of Monday, January 11 – 328,701

- New cases reported Monday, January 11 – 1,139

- Monday, Jan 11 County’s positivity rate – 8.92%

- Total number of new cases reported so far in January (as of 1/10) – 26,129

Key Biscayne (33149)

- Total number of cases as of Monday, January 11 – 1,627

- New cases reported Monday, January 11– 14

- Total number of new cases in January (as of 1/10) - 165

Broward County

- Total number of cases as of Monday, January 11– 151,524

- New cases reported Monday, January 11– 1,139

- Monday, January 11 County’s positivity rate – 8.61%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases as of Monday, January 11– 92,542

- New cases reported Monday, January 11– 819

- Thursday, January 7 County positivity rate – 8.85%