Island business and schools: ask for proof of COVID vaccine, face a $5,000 from the state

Effective September 16, Florida businesses, schools and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination would be subject to a $5000 fine from the State of Florida.

Versión en español

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports. “Promises made, promises kept,” DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske said this week.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a gubernatorial candidate opposite DeSantis, stated her disagreement with the fines.

In a statement, Fried said, “Governor DeSantis is retaliating against Floridians who are trying to protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19.”

“This not only goes against common sense — it’s also an insult to the free market principles that he claims to champion.”

Those found in violation of the law signed by DeSantis will be issued a notice and a chance to appeal the fines. If the fine is upheld after appeal, they will have 30 days to pay it.