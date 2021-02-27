According to data reported by the Israeli Health Ministry, only 317 people out of 715,425 tested positive for the coronavirus one week after being fully vaccinated.

With one in every three Israelis having been vaccinated, Israel ranks higher than most countries in vaccinating its citizens.

According to a report in The Guardian, about 70 percent of the country’s over 60s population, has already received the prescribed two doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.

A study by Israeli healthcare provider Maccabi Healthcare Services, said that out of 163,000 Israelis given both shots, only 31 were infected, compared with nearly 6,500 infections among a control group of unvaccinated people, suggesting that the vaccine was 92 percent effective, close to the 95% efficacy that Pfizer claims.

“This is very, very good news,” Dr Anat Ekka Zohar, the vice-president of Maccabi, said.

