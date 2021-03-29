It’s time celebrate coming out of the COVID darkness

It has been a year! 100 million vaccines have been used to inoculate almost a third of our population, and sighs of relief can be heard across the nation. I’ve talked to many elders who have flown to see their children and grandchildren. The cloud is lifting.

The next challenge: Get those elders out of loneliness and isolation.

First, ask what’s the difference? “Loneliness means feeling stressed out because your expectations for quality social relationships are not met,” says Dr. Dilip Jeste, the professor of psychiatry and neurosciences and director of the Center for Healthy Aging at the University of California, San Diego. “It leads to anxiety and fear about future social engagement. Instead of expecting a positive experience from a new relationship, the person anticipates an unsuccessful or disheartening or stressful encounter. That becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy and perpetuates a vicious circle.”

Isolation, on the other hand, is about living alone and not having close relatives. Isolation can also happen through disability, language barriers or simply having no one left in your life.

To study this issue, Jeste and his colleagues created the San Diego Wisdom Scale, which identifies wisdom as having a variety of components, including compassion, empathy, self-reflection, decisiveness, the ability to give good advice to others, the ability to control your emotions, and the acceptance of uncertainty and diversity of perspectives.

“Our study shows that wisdom and loneliness did not seem to coexist. In other words, wiser people don't feel lonely and vice versa,” Jeste said. “Obviously, this doesn’t prove that increasing wisdom will reduce loneliness, but it certainly points in that direction.”

Sooooo – what are elders to do? Well, our fabulous Key Biscayne Community Center has shown us how to involve elders and create wisdom. Led by their intrepid leader, Roxy Lohuis, the Adult and Senior Programs group has taught seniors technology, offered courses through University of Miami, conducted writing shops over the computer and delivered lunches, dinners and wine for bingo night! To participate the elders had to learn Zoom and how to ask questions and chat online. The oldest elder I know carries her iPad with her. All of these activities took away the loneliness and increased wisdom.

Isolation is a bit tougher and often goes hand in hand with loneliness. An AARP survey found that a striking 82% say engaging in the arts — either as an audience member or as a creator — can play a key role in helping a person fight loneliness and isolation. So, go to a “Movie on the park” or the New World Arts symphony, which are recorded and shown outside on the wall of the theatre. Another option, usher at theaters – you get your walk in and are usually able to watch the show!

Each of us deserves the life we want. If we’re feeling a bit lonely and/or isolated then acknowledge it and consciously plan to tackle the habits of the past year and walk out the door to create new habits. Focus on others and what’s going on about you. Ask questions, be curious.

Use that IPad or iPhone, which you learned to use out of necessity, to reach out. Find out what is going on as we slowly reopen, and suggest an outing. And now that you’re “out,” volunteer! There are hundreds of nonprofits that will be thrilled if you knock at their door. In between volunteering, take a class. Now, Saturday mornings you can wake up and be delighted to be alone but not lonely! VIVA!

About H. Frances Reaves, Esq.

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Frances spent ten years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of "senior care". If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com