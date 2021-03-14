Italy prepares for Easter with new round of lockdowns

Half of the 20 regions in Italy are entering another lockdown on March 15 that will continue until April 6, the Tuesday after Easter Sunday.

According to a CNN report, Rome, Milan and Venice will be under the lockdown restrictions.

The regions impacted by the lockdown will be labeled either red or orange based on the level of contagion within the community.

Residents in red regions will not be able to leave their homes except for work or health reasons and nonessential stores will be required to close.

