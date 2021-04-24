J&J one-shot COVID vaccine cleared for use by CDC and FDA – where to get it on the island

Both the CDC and FDA on Friday lifted the pause on using the Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-vaccine in the U.S. The agencies said the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of a rare blood clot disorder.

The move paves the way for states to immediately resume administering the one-shot vaccine.

Use of the J&J vaccine was paused two weeks ago in response to reports they caused serious blood clots in a small number of female patients.

At the time of pausing, six women had experienced these blood clots. Friday, the CDC said there have been nine additional cases, however health regulators said the number is small enough to safely resume the use of J&J’s vaccine.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said, “Safety is our top priority. This pause was an example of our extensive safety monitoring working as they were designed to work, identifying even these small number of cases."

Woodcock added, "we are confident that this vaccine continues to meet our standards for safety, effectiveness and quality."

The agencies said providers of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines should advice recipients to review the revised fact sheets about the J&J vaccine, which includes information about the rare blood clot disorder.

That heightened attention is important because the standard treatment for blood clots can make this particular type of clot worse.

You may read the revised J & J shot vaccine by clicking here.

In Key Biscayne, ETHOS Pharmacy, located in The Square Shopping Center – 260 Crandon Blvd C33, Key Biscayne - has been approved to administer the J&J vaccine.

To reach ETHOS for questions or inquire into vaccine appointments, call (305) 982-8727.