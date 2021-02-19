On Friday Jackson Health System announced that starting next week, they will expand COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 55 years of age or older which meet certain medical conditions.

In a Tweeter post, the system listed the following medical conditions:

Breast Cancer

Cardiomyopathy

Congestive Heart Failure

COPD

Coronary artery disease with bypass

Down Syndrome

End-stage renal failure

Leukemia

Lung cancer

Lymphoma

Morbid obesity, defined as a body mass index above 40

Sickle cell disease

Solid organ transplant recipient

“We will most likely start taking appointments online next Tuesday for appointments on Wednesday. Jackson will continue to update the public on appointment availability via Twitter and Instagram: @JacksonHealth,” the health system said.

In order to be eligible, they ask you to show proof of Florida residency, provide a doctor’s note, which must show the patient’s name, the medical condition they’re being treated for, the physician’s recommendation/order for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the doctor’s signature.

Over the last two months, Jackson Health System says they have vaccinated more than 85,000 people.

For the Tweeter post by JHS, click here.