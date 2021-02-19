On Friday Jackson Health System announced that starting next week, they will expand COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 55 years of age or older which meet certain medical conditions.
In a Tweeter post, the system listed the following medical conditions:
- Breast Cancer
- Cardiomyopathy
- Congestive Heart Failure
- COPD
- Coronary artery disease with bypass
- Down Syndrome
- End-stage renal failure
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Lymphoma
- Morbid obesity, defined as a body mass index above 40
- Sickle cell disease
- Solid organ transplant recipient
“We will most likely start taking appointments online next Tuesday for appointments on Wednesday. Jackson will continue to update the public on appointment availability via Twitter and Instagram: @JacksonHealth,” the health system said.
In order to be eligible, they ask you to show proof of Florida residency, provide a doctor’s note, which must show the patient’s name, the medical condition they’re being treated for, the physician’s recommendation/order for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the doctor’s signature.
Over the last two months, Jackson Health System says they have vaccinated more than 85,000 people.
