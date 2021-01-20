As frustrated Miami-Dade County residents see vaccine slots fill quickly at Jackson Health Systems and other vaccination options, “vaccine tourism” – the practice of people from other countries flying to Florida solely to be vaccinated – has come under scrutiny.

In an effort to curve vaccine tourism, Jackson Health System has added proof of US residency to their COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

In a statement, the health care system said, "At Jackson Health System, our focus remains squarely on preventing the spread of COVID-19 by vaccinating as many people who live in our community as possible.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on record drawing a distinction between transient residents – snowbirds - who are winter residents of communities like Key Biscayne - and medical tourists.

"To just kind of come in from another country or whatever we don't support that and we’re not going to allow that, but I would say this. What does it say, we are obviously doing a good job at getting seniors shots if people are willing to come here from all over the place," said DeSantis.

What should you bring to the appointment?

Jackson requires a government-issued photo ID, and if such ID is issued by a foreign government, the patient will have to provide two proof of residency in the United States citing “utility bill, lease, or property-tax statement,” as proof of residency.

“Vaccination is only available at this time to those who live in the United States,” Jackson states on their requirement FAQ page. Click here to read the proof of residency info.