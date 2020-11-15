On Friday, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health reported that a new saliva-based COVID-19 antibody test is highly accurate.

The test detects the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from small samples of saliva.

Results can be obtained in a matter of hours and could be an alternative to blood-sample antibody tests.

“If our saliva-based assay’s accuracy is borne out in larger studies, this noninvasive approach could make it easier to identify, at a population level, who has already had a SARS-CoV-2 infection and where gaps in seropositivity remain heading into the winter and beyond,” said study senior author Christopher D. Heaney, PhD, MS, an associate professor with appointments in the departments of Environmental Health and Engineering, Epidemiology, and International Health at the Bloomberg School.

“This could inform targeted vaccination efforts and, after vaccines start to roll out, help figure out how long vaccine-induced antibodies last—all without repeated, invasive blood draws,” Heaney added.

