Thursday, Johnson & Johnson said it has filed with Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its one-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement, Dr Paul Stoffels, J&J's Chief Scientific Officer, said “Today's submission for Emergency Use Authorization of our investigational single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is a pivotal step toward reducing the burden of disease for people globally and putting an end to the pandemic.”

Following Johnson & Johnson request for emergency use, the FDA announced its Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet on Feb. 26 to discuss the request. The VRBPAC, will evaluate the data from the vaccine trials and vote whether to recommend authorization.

The FDA isn’t obligated to go along with the panel’s recommendation, but it usually does.

Because the J&J's vaccine requires only one dose and doesn't need to be stored in the freezer, it could help President Biden reach his goal of 150 million shots in his 100 days in office.

The J&J vaccine trial had nearly 44,000 volunteers participate, and it showed the J&J vaccine had a worldwide 66% effectiveness at preventing COVID-19 illness, including 72% in the US. In South Africa, where a new and potentially more contagious variant is spreading, the J&J vaccine was found to be 57% effective.

J&J's data suggests its vaccine completely prevents hospitalization and death. No participants who received the shot died of or had to be hospitalized for COVID-19.

The US has an agreement, signed under the Trump administration, to buy 100 million doses of J&J's vaccine at a cost of around $10 per dose. That compares to $19.50 per dose for the Pfizer vaccine and $32 to $37 per dose of the Moderna vaccine.

J&J plans to deliver one billion doses in 2021 with production in the United States, Europe, South Africa and India.

