Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine to be paused as six women – between 18 and 48 - developed rare blood clots after being vaccinated

Tuesday, both the FDA and CDC recommended hitting the pause button in the roll-out of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine across the U.S.. This after six women developed rare blood clots and one died after receiving the shot.

Seven million people in the US have had the one-shot vaccine.

The two agencies are not revoking emergency authorization of the vaccine, but say they are recommending a pause in the administering of it until more data is collected.

In a joint statement, the CDC said it will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday “to further review these cases and assess their potential significance.”

The FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases, said the statement.

The CDC and FDA joint statement said that more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S. and they are reviewing data involving six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.

“In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia). All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.”

The governmental agencies said the events appear to be “extremely rare” adding that they “take all reports of health problems very seriously”.

Tuesday morning, Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean at Emory University School of Medicine, told CNN that “If I develop shortness of breath, if I develop leg pain, a headache within two to three weeks of having had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, I would immediately notify my healthcare provider.”

For the entire FDA & CDC joint statement, click here.