Miami-Dade County is among nine areas in Florida where coronavirus has again become so widespread that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday recommended masks or facial coverings while indoors and on public transportation.

Key Biscayne and other local governments in Florida are prevented from enforcing broad masking laws because of rules established by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the State Legislature.

Palm Beach, Broward, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Sarasota, Polk and Alachua counties join Miami-Dade in the "high risk" areas of the CDC’s “Community Level” classification system, which links the number of COVID-19 cases to the number of health-care systems in each county.

Miami-Dade County officials still encourage good hygiene and the use of masks for those with underlying conditions or positive tests as precautions.

In Florida, COVID cases have climbed an average of 49,815 each week since May 6, according to the Florida Health Department, twice the amount compared with the two weeks before that date.

The CDC's recommendation came at the onset of Memorial Day weekend, where concerts, family gatherings and sports events, including Sunday’s NBA Playoff at FTX Arena between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, are often prevalent.

To qualify in the high-risk category, counties must have at least 200 new COVID cases for every 100,000 residents, and either 10 COVID-positive hospital patients for every 100,000 residents or at least 10% of hospital patients having the disease.

According to the latest CDC metrics, the case rate in Miami-Dade County is 588.01 per 100,000 population; 15.7 new COVID-related admissions per 100,000; and 4.3% of inpatient beds related to those with the disease.

The seven-day average rate for positive tests in Miami-Dade County climbed to 19%, from 17% a week ago. There also was an increase of 138 daily reported cases compared to the previous week, the totals climbing from 11,283 to 12,252 over the past seven days.

The median age of those cases was 44 years old, with 12.4% attributed to children 5-17 and 20.8% pinpointed to those 18-34.

In the 33149 Zip code, which encompasses Key Biscayne, there were 121 reported cases last week (72 the previous week). It's the identical total as in the nearby 33132 Zip code that includes Midtown and Downtown Miami.