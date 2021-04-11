KB Community Foundation goes above, beyond over past year

Over the past year you could not hear about outreach efforts on Key Biscayne during the coronavirus pandemic without learning about the involvement of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.

There were Mother’s Day flowers. Soup for Seniors. The Seniors in Need program. And more. But the foundation’s impact was not limited to the island.

In partnership with Wellness in the Schools, World Central Kitchen, The Genuine Hospitality Group, Miami Dade College-Carrie Meek Campus, Himan Brown Charitable Trust, the Chief Press Foundation and Repair the World, KBCF has helped delivered over 21,000 meals to families to needy families in Liberty City.

It has been a trying time, but not enough to keep the fondation from offering help.

“On a professional level, we were healthy and able to work on helping those on the key and off, helping make a difference during a difficult time,” KBCF executive director Melissa White said in an Islander News interview late last year. “I’m proud that we were able to keep our staff healthy while navigating a pandemic, while continuing to provide the needed services the community needed and expected.

“The beautiful side of this has been that we’ve been able to make a difference.”

When COVID-19 hit and everything shut down in March 2020, the foundation stepped up and out -- reaching senior citizens who were afraid to leave their homes.

White said they will help for as long as it's needed. “Helping our seniors is the most important job we have, making sure they do not feel alone,” White said. “A lot of them do not have family on the key and they can feel isolated for health or safety reasons. We need tried to come up with ways to keep them engaged.”

It is now April 2021. In the past 13 months, here are some of the key numbers associated with the KBCF:

- 300: the number of bottles of hand sanitizers distributed to residents and essential workers.

- 600: the number of masks either made or donated, and distributed by the foundation. While some were purchased, the majority were made by the sewing group, ASK (Active Seniors on the Key).

- 900: the number of soups served to about 100 seniors who participated in the Soup for Seniors program. Gloriosa de la Cruz made the soups – turkey noodles, split pea with ham, Tuscan bean, squash – in her home kitchen. The foundation paid for the ingredients while the program lasted.

- 2,000: the number of gloves delivered to residents and essential workers.

Numbers aside, the foundation’s Seniors in Need program called on 850 seniors in the village to determine who wanted to participate in the program – 106 said yes. They were paired with a volunteer who would pick up groceries for them, among complete other errands.

“The foundation set up an account with Winn Dixie so the volunteers could go and get the groceries and bill us,” Jane Morris, with the foundation, has said. The first two grocery shopping trips were at the expense of the foundation.

“We would later charge the seniors,” Morris said. “Volunteers delivered over 450 grocery deliveries to seniors. We got a really good response to that.”

And the residents of the village provided a good response to the owners of Queen’s Flowers donating hundreds of flowers.

“We just distributed them to all of the seniors about three to four weeks into the pandemic, because that was when people were having the most trouble adjusting,” said Sundaram. “The second time we distributed them for Mother’s Day, along with bracelets made by Key Biscayne resident Judy Koslen.

“Occasionally, some of the seniors would just call our office to talk with Jane because they were lonely,” Sundaram has said. “Jane was an absolute rock star when it came to talking to and relating to the seniors. Basically, aside from the normal operations of our programs, we did our best to help brighten everyone’s day and keep them in a positive state of mind.”

Village residents also stepped up, responding to a call from the fondation to help the owners of Queen's Flowers, donating hundreds of flowers.

“We just distributed them to all of the seniors about three to four weeks into the pandemic, because that was when people were having the most trouble adjusting,” said Sundaram. “The second time we distributed them for Mother’s Day, along with bracelets made by Key Biscayne resident Judy Koslen.

“Occasionally, some of the seniors would just call our office to talk with Jane because they were lonely,” Sundaram added in a recent interview with Islander News. “Jane was an absolute rock star when it came to talking to and relating to the seniors.

“Basically, aside from the normal operations of our programs, we did our best to help brighten everyone's day and keep them in a positive state of mind.”

