The thing is, Key Biscayne residents don’t consider themselves angels. Or heroes. Or really anything special when helping others in need. They certainly don’t want the attention.

You might simply say it is the way things are in the village. That hospitality is its unofficial motto. That providing outreach is how they breathe life into others.

Enter, the coronavirus.

When cases of COVID-19 began to hit the nation in March 2020, Key Biscayne residents wasted no time providing even more of what they already offer every single day: hope, encouragement, companionship.

“It is God that understood that these people have a need, and we’re just the delivery people,” said Angela Rizzi of the past year, when referring to the distribution of over 1,200 boxes of food to some of those hit the hardest.

Rizzi and Michele Estevez, along with a handful of volunteers in the spring of 2020 realized there were families losing jobs at restaurants and hotels in the Miami Beach area. Jobs that for years put food on the table, paid rent and clothed the backs of children.

Relying solely on the financial generosity of the community and sometimes out of their own pockets, this group pulled together to help, preparing food in the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School kitchen – thanks to the generosity of Anne Rothe, its director.

“God has been in there,” Rizzi has said. “When we least expect it, we receive a check for $200. We buy food at Presidente and the cashier at the register tells us, ‘How come you bought so much food?’ And I always say it’s in the hand of God. We’ve been seeing miracles; things that are hard to explain.”

And that’s just it. There are needs, and they are filled.

Things have been moving so fast this past year that when you remind someone it has already been a year, it’s hard to remember at one point part of the country was ordered to stay home for two weeks in March 2020 to “flatten the curve.”

More and more people met via Zoom, whether for work or to talk with friends and family.

Face masks quickly become a part of our attire. And here’s where some of the help began in the village.

To encourage wearing masks last year – especially teenagers – MAST Academy student Victoria Zang held a contest.

Inspired by a campaign of the United Nations and the World Health Organization, which asked people globally to create awareness using images to inform their communities, Zang asked Key Biscayne-area teenagers to create a poster with an inspiring message and a drawing to promote the use of masks.

“After my ‘Mask For Change’ posters went up, the community became very eager to take action and (was) willing to help me with my project,” the junior said recently. “Every kid that drew a poster knew they had to wear their mask. They told their family and their friends.

“It is all up to the kids. Kids are so powerful. If you can get a kid to wear a mask, then everyone will. This is what happened.”

During early March last year, Zang said the atmosphere of the Key was something she had never seen before, and she felt that with the contest, she gave students a voice to express themselves and show empathy toward others.

“The mask in early March was our most powerful weapon,” Zang said. “I feel that as a community, we came together. The reason I did not make this poster is because of this. I wanted the community to be involved. I wanted kids and teens to know what other kids were saying.

“Receiving the shocking number of submissions ranging from ages 5 to 18, I knew I had accomplished that. I took initiative in a time of need, but if it was not for everyone’s drive and compassion into doing their poster, this would have never worked.”

And if it wasn’t for her jewelry design experience, many in the village wouldn’t have benefited from Judi Koslen’s skills.

Before the COVID-19 shut down businesses and forced people to stay home, Koslen, who has lived on the Key since 1973, oversaw a jewelry design program for the Key Biscayne Community Center – five classes every week for adults and children.

Designing jewelry is her passion, and she thrived in continuing it during quarantine.

“During the past year, because I haven’t been physically working most of the time, I was doing projects to raise money for charities for cancer and other things,” Koslen said.

That included making “KB Angel” bracelets for the 100 volunteers who joined the “Adopt a Senior” program organized by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.

The group, she has said, has been a mixture of people in the community who wanted to volunteer. They shopped, delivered meals, took people to appointments and made sure others were OK.

Roxy Lohuis-Tejeda has volunteered on the receiving end of many appointments this past year.

Her efforts during the coronavirus pandemic highlight her dedication to the community – where she volunteered in a COVID-19 mobile drive-through testing site at St. Agnes Church, and also coordinated Zoom events and lectures for senior citizens.

Asked how working in the Covid testing site changed her as a person, she said recently: “I think fear and desperation are the two words I would use to describe folks in the early days of the pandemic. That definitely left an impression.

“Covid tests were scarce and having the opportunity to get tested on the island really made people appreciate the wonderful resources in this community and the dedication and commitment of the Village government and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.”

In addition to the volunteer work, Tejeda worked with seniors via Zoom with a “lunch and learn” and presentations on topics including Native American art and hurricane preparedness in the age of COVID-19, and also Bingo Happy Hour on Fridays.

Testing today, she said, now happens twice a week in the garage of the Community Center, where she still covers one of the two days.

“Volunteering at the COVID testing drive-through gave me a sense of purpose,” she said. “At the beginning, we were all home, just waiting and hoping for a quick return to normalcy. As I realized this would not be happening any time soon, being there kept me connected to the community and allowed me to contribute and feel useful.”

Estevez and Rizzi did the same.

“There are so many people in need of assistance, especially those undocumented and without mobilization,” said Estevez. “To be able to bring food to their table and feed their children is extremely rewarding. I can’t imagine (having) a child and not be able to feed them.”

By December, the small group delivered box number 1,000. Having delivered for 51 weeks, “we will continue until the last family finds a job,” Estevez said.

The group started with 34 families, and are down to 14 a year later.

“What has impacted me the most during this year feeding the families is one mother that gives her little daughter a full glass of milk on Thursdays, the day we deliver. The rest of the week, mix half milk with water to make it last. We find out because we ask mom why ‘Soy’ was so happy to see the gallon of milk on Thursdays.

“It was because she loves milk and she knew on Thursdays she would get good milk. Incredible. Since then, we have delivered her two gallons of milk.”

Asked what it has meant to be able to do this for the past 12 months, Rizzi said: “To realize what it means to be a human. You see them and realize we have all the same needs and fear of losing our possessions. This uncertainty is not just for the less fortunate.

“I think I share the same uncertainties. We are on the same page. I think we all need help. It has been beautiful to find a supportive team. When I see their eyes, I know we have to keep moving.”