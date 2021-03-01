If you are an island resident over 65 years of age and need help securing a vaccine appointment, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation has several vaccine appointment openings this Friday, March 5.

Currently, Jackson Health is only vaccinating seniors over 65, and people 55-64 with specific medical conditions - click here for a list of the qualifying conditions.

Patients will need to be able to prove Florida residency with a Florida driver's license or state ID. If not available, you'll need a government-issued photo ID, and TWO other documents with name and Florida address. These can be a utility bill, insurance letter or bill, a lease or rental agreement, or any government letter like from social security, IRS, Medicare, etc.

To secure the appointment, please email Jane at Jane@keybiscaynefoundation.org or Rumya at rumya@keybiscaynefoundation.org.

Include your your name, date of birth, phone number, and email address or call 305-361-2770 to set up your appointment.

KBCF is unable to make changes to appointments after 3pm Wednesday.