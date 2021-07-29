In case a visit to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral is in your travel plan, you better hope you don’t forget your mask at home. The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has changed COVID-19 safety guidelines to align with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Effective Thursday, July 29th, face masks will be mandatory for all indoor locations at the Visitor Center. This includes all attractions, attraction queues, show viewing areas, restaurants, and bus transportation to the Apollo/Saturn V Center and it holds no regard for vaccination status.

However, fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear masks outdoors.

In addition to this, the Space Center will continue with restricted visit capacity, social distancing, and frequent sanitation.

