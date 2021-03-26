On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that starting on Monday, April 5 those residents, age 18 and older, would be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Will the young adult crowd show up, or ditch the idea? In the world of youth — fearless, rowdy, and even reckless — it’s hard to say whether young people want the COVID vaccination or think they need it.

Locally, some of Islander News teen interns are more willing to take the vaccine. Jaden Yerian said, “Yes I would because I believe it would benefit me longer term as the nation becomes more vaccinated, as well as make me less susceptible to the disease.”

Jonatha Mendez, an 11th grader at MAST Academy said, "Yes! I believe I would. Not only would the vaccine help me, but also the people around me in my community. A few of my friends have already started getting the vaccine, and that makes me ecstatic that soon things can go back to normal.

Victoria Zang, also a junior at MAST, was more succinct, “Yes of course! I would be the first one in line.”

The University of South Florida in January released the results of a nationwide survey about COVID vaccines. Among those surveyed aged between 18 to 24, 60.2 percent said they would “definitely or probably” get vaccinated. For those 25 to 34, the number dropped to 52.3 percent.

The remaining respondents in those age groups were “definitely not,” “probably not,” or didn’t know whether they would get the COVID vaccine.

Some 4.6-million people between 18 and 34 live in Florida, according to Miami Matters, and DeSantis on Thursday opened a wide age bracket by approving eligibility for 18 and older residents.

Other states have already approved vaccines for residents 18 and older, and even 16 and older. Some of those states are Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Ohio, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah, according to local news reports.

At the same time, some young people don’t worry about COVID-19 symptoms and don’t see getting the vaccine as necessary.

Even DeSantis expects young Floridians will be less interested in getting the vaccine.

During a news conference in Citrus County earlier this month, DeSantis said about the vaccine: “I think there is going to be a much less percentage of 25-year-olds that want it then 75-year-olds and, honestly, that’s sensible because the risk is much different,” he said.

Recent images of packed Florida beaches and crowded streets in Miami Beach filled with young visitors on spring break suggest some young people have little to no concern about COVID-19, which could lead to a new surge in cases.

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. It has been augmented with Islander News editorial reporting.