The Village’s popularity as both a vacation and permanent home destination has once again landed Key Biscayne on another “Top lists” – this time in the Top 10-island destinations in Florida.

The website touropia.com recently ranked the top 10 islands to visit or vacation in Florida, with Key Biscayne ranking #10 and Key West taking the top spot.

Of the Village, touropia.com said, “Although it is close to the hustle and bustle of Miami, it is primarily a quiet residential area. Key Biscayne is a fantastic place to get active and enjoy the warmth of Southern Florida.”

It invites guest – and new residents – to “Enjoy the three-mile stretch of white sand at Crandon Park,” while also mentioning Bill Baggs Cape Florida for kayaking and the “miles of paved pathways” to partake in jogging, cycling - of course - with water views.

In ranking Key West as the top island destination in Florida, the website calls the south tip of the state “the most famous island in all of Florida,” mentioning the island’s nightlife and rich history.

The Top 10 ranking as follows:

Key West Amelia Island Sanibel Islamorada in the Florida Keys Marco Island Anna Maria Island Key Largo Siesta Key Gasparilla Island Key Biscayne

For the complete Top 10 islands in Florida report, click here.