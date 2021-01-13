Key Biscayne residents asked to take COVID-19 vaccination survey

Key Biscayne residents are being encouraged to participate in a survey about the COVID-19 vaccine to give authorities information about interest in the vaccine now being administered.

The seven-question survey was developed by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation in partnership with the village and the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce “in order for local officials to make informed decisions related to vaccinations.”

The survey asks respondents their age, whether they’ve already received the vaccine or are interested in receiving it. If not interested in the vaccine, the respondent is asked to say why.

Respondents also can say if they need help getting the vaccine or if they would need transportation help to get a vaccine off-island.

Last week, all available slots for vaccine shots at Jackson Hospital and other hospitals were filled within hours of being opened up. That left health officials scrambling to coordinate with the state vaccine suppliers to distribute more doses for the first wave of recipients, which includes first responders and seniors age 65 and older. The survey aims to help quantify interest in Key Biscayne residents.

To participate on the survey, please click here.